Strong storms a possibility on Thursday

Look for the possibility of some damaging thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon and early evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for counties including Monroe, Ontario, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Wayne and Wyoming counties until 9 pm on Thursday.

News 8 meteorologist Josh Nichols says the main risks from any storms will be torrential rain, as well as lightning, hail and strong winds.

Nichols says that’s the result of a front coming through along with the warm temperatures earlier in the day and the moisture that’s already in the area.

There was at least one severe thunderstorm warning early Thursday afternoon, and there’s likely there could be more

Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s Thursday and Friday, with a high of 90 on Saturday and in the 90s on Sunday.