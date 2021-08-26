Small homeless encampment removed by city of Rochester

A city of Rochester bulldozer removed a homeless encampment Thursday on Loomis Street near Joseph and Clifford Avenues.

Advocates from the nonprofit Recovery All Ways organization say that nearby church leaders complained about the encampment. Employees from that nonprofit along with Person Centered Housing Options (PCHO) were there as well to offer assistance to the six residents.

The encampment included a ratty tent filled with random things: a fan, an old chest of drawers, a futon and so much more. City employees removed this tent and several others like it from Loomis Street Thursday. They also cut the lawn and removed needles from the grass.

Six people lived here including Rose Colon. She said she’s been homeless in Rochester for three years and wants that to end.

“I just want a place I can call home,” said Colon. “(I want to) have a place where I can wake up and not worry about anybody trying to attack me.”

She was upfront about her battles with addiction saying she switches from heroin to cocaine to K2 and back again. She said she wants treatment but it's not easy to get.

“Sometimes they don’t got no bed,” continued Colon. “Sometimes we gotta wait 24 hours, we gotta wait this, we gotta wait that, listen we’re dying out here, we’re dying out here.”

Lisa Kuhmann, who supervises the homeless outreach team from Person Centered Housing Options’ team, warned the residents that the city was coming and helped them get their valuables out of the way of the bulldozers.

She said the city provided bags to help the residents move but warned them and the community that removing one encampment does little to fix the problem.

“When you get rid of someone’s stuff they just move to another place because they don’t always have choices or options," said Kuhmann.

Kuhmann said her organization is already in contact with Monroe County as they seek financial assistance for the six residents. She said the residents will likely head to a motel, while the Person Centered Housing Options shapes plans with them for mental health treatment or handling other issues.

The city of Rochester has not yet responded to WXXI’s requests for comment.