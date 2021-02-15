Monroe County to open vaccine scheduling link for Phase 1B essential workers

The Monroe County Department of Public Health is preparing to open a vaccine scheduling link specifically for Phase 1B essential workers who are eligible in Monroe County.

This link will be posted on the County web site after the County receives its vaccine shipment this week, which will likely be Tuesday. Appointments will be made available later in the week at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

The following is a general list of essential employees who will be eligible to sign up using this link. For more detailed descriptions of these categories, visit this link.

First Responder or Support Staff for First Responder Agency

Corrections

P-12 school (public or non-public)

In-Person College Faculty and Instructors

Employees or Support Staff of Licensed, Registered, Approved or Legally Exempt Group Childcare Settings

Licensed, Registered, approved or legally exempt group Childcare Provider

Public Transit

Public Facing Grocery Store Workers, including convenience store and bodega workers

Individual living in a homeless shelter where sleeping, bathing or eating accommodations must be shared with individuals and families who are not part of your household

Individual working (paid or unpaid) in a homeless shelter where sleeping, bathing or eating accommodations must be shared by individuals and families who are not part of the same household, in a position where there is potential for interaction with shelter residents.

Please note that the County is receiving the Moderna vaccine, which is approved for individuals 18 years and older.

For clarification, Monroe County announced Sunday that it anticipated allocating 1,050 doses of vaccine to essential workers. The total is now expected to be 1,500 doses. Of that, 1,100 will be scheduled through the link announced above. The County will work with its community partners to schedule the remaining 400 doses.

The essential employee scheduling link announced above is separate from a scheduling link that will be designated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions. That link will also be posted on the County web site after the vaccine arrives. Go to https://www.monroecounty.gov/health-covid19-vaccine

For more information about vaccination opportunities in the Finger Lakes Region, visit www.flvaccinehub.com.