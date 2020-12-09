Massive fire following house explosion in Gates

There was a massive fire following an explosion in the Town of Gates early Wednesday evening. It happened just after 6:00 p.m. on Noel Drive, near Lyell Road and flattened a house there.

Neighbors from some distance away reported hearing or feeling the explosion, and seeing the fireball in the sky.

At least 30 fire companies and more than 120 firefighters, police and other first responders went to the scene. At a media briefing at around 8:00 p.m., a fire official said that so far, no one has been found in the rubble of the house that was destroyed, but the search by crews continued into the night.

The fire was under control by about 8:00 p.m., as were fires related to that explosion nearby. There was some damage to the neighboring homes, but no reports of injuries at those houses. And there were no injuries to first responders.

Gates fire officials say that utilities to the area where the home was flattened have been shut off and the neighborhood is safe. There was speculation about natural gas being involved as a cause of the explosion but authorities say nothing has been confirmed yet.

Spectrum News photojournalist Jeff Hamson tweeted some of the video he captured at the scene:

On scene of a massive house fire in Gates... look like a possible explosion. One house looks completely gone. #ROC #GatesNY @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/eJNvUzwPQ1 — Jeff Hamson (@ROC_NewsPhotog) December 9, 2020

