Landmark Society announces this year's 'Five to Revive'

The Landmark Society of Western New York has announced its 2021 Five to Revive, which is a list that the organization said identifies opportunities for targeted, strategic revitalization.

The list includes:

Inner Loop North Infill Project -The Landmark Society noted that construction of the Inner Loop, which was completed in 1965, involved the demolition of hundreds of buildings and the displacement of hundreds of people, disproportionately affecting low-income residents and people of color.

The organization notes that the City of Rochester filled in the Inner Loop East and is now evaluating plans to convert some or all of the northern section. The Landmark Society says that project has the potential to be transformative and become a nationwide model for equitable highway removal.

St. Michael’s Church and surrounding neighborhood in Rochester- The Landmark Society says the Gothic Revival church on North Clinton Avenue is one of the most important examples of ecclesiastical architecture in the region. The Society notes that facing operational pressures, St. Michael’s future is at a tipping point and fundraising and repair plans are needed to ensure the future of the building and its place as the “heart” of the El Camino neighborhood.

Alasa Farms – Town of Sodus, Wayne County – it occupies a 640-acre property overlooking Sodus Bay, and the property contains forests, wetlands, crop lands, and historic farm structures. The site has connections to the Shaker community, and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. It is owned by Cracker Box Palace, a non-profit that manages the farm and operates a shelter for large animals on the property.

Phelps Hotel – Village of Phelps, Ontario County- The 1867 Italianate style commercial building, according to Landmark officials, played a central role in the village’s economic and social life for more than 150 years.

Epworth Hall at Silver Lake Institute-Town of Castile, Wyoming County. This building is described as a rare intact example of a large-scale, late-19th century assembly hall.