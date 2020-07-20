The impact of COVID-19 on people with disabilities - Forum on Thursday, July 23

On Thursday, July 23 at 8 p.m., WXXI News is hosting a live forum exploring how disparities in health care and society experienced by people with disabilities have been exacerbated by the pandemic. Panelists discuss those challenges and how they expect issues related to access and inclusion to change after the pandemic ends.

Guests include:

Jeiri Flores, disability advocate

Jerri Lynn Sparks, a regional lead of the Finger Lakes chapter of the NY Alliance for Developmental Disabilities, human rights advocate, and loving mother of an adult son with autism who lives in a group home

Malik Paris, RIT/NTID alumnus, and Deaf actor and artist

Stephanie Woodward, J.D., disability rights advocate with Disability Details

The forum will be live on WXXI-TV, AM 1370/FM 107.5, on the WXXI News Facebook page, the WXXI app, and streaming here on WXXINews.org. You can find rebroadcast information here.

You can engage with panelists during the broadcast by submiting questions in advance. Submit questions by:

calling 585-209-3180

emailing forum@wxxi.org

sending them to us via Twitter and Facebook

This program is part of Move to Include, a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities.

