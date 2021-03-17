IEC Electronics to add 150 jobs in Monroe County

A Wayne County-based company is expanding in Monroe County and creating 150 new full-time jobs.

That’s according to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello who said on Wednesday that IEC Electronics will renovate an 86,000 square foot facility on Jetview Drive in the town of Chili.

IEC provides advanced electronic manufacturing services to technology companies in the aerospace, defense, industrial and medical sectors.

IEC President & CEO Jeffrey Schlarbaum said the new location will help his company consolidate their specialty metals operation along with an expanded electronic assembly operation. Schlarbaum says the new location will also provide IEC with a larger pool of resources to support what he believes will be ongoing, double-digit growth.

Officials said the new facility will complement IEC’s brand new, state-of-the-art headquarters facility in Newark. Wayne County.

Renovations are expected to begin in March and business operations are expected to begin by July of this year.

Monroe County’s Industrial Development Agency has approved sales tax and mortgage recording tax exemptions for the project.