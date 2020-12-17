Hyatt Regency Hotel delays reopening

The Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Rochester has pushed back its planned reopening date from early February to late March.

That’s according to a notice filed with the New York State Department of Labor. The notice says that originally the planned reopening date was February 10, and that’s now been moved to March 29.

The owners of the Hyatt refer to the impact of COVID-19.

The hotel closed in early February, because of the impact of the coronavirus on convention business, conferences and other large events, as well as restrictions on travel.

The general manager for the Hyatt, Jason Fulton says that they delayed the reopening date because conferences that were scheduled in Rochester for February have canceled. He says the reopening will happen March 29 unless travel restrictions change.

According to the notice filed with the state, the Hyatt says that 120 of the 137 employees at the hotel remain on furlough and no permanent layoffs are planned at this time.