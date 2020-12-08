HomeStage: Alyssa Rodriguez

In normal times, you may have heard Alyssa Rodriguez busking at the Rochester Public Market - where people would stop to ask, “what is that unusual instrument you are playing?”

She could also be found playing electric violin in the Irish rock band The Sisters of Murphy, playing old swing tunes with the Gregory Street Vagabonds, fiddling for English and Irish dances, and teaching lessons and classes at the Kanack School of Music.

More recently, she has stepped as a solo musician; she just released her first EP - called Chicory. But these days, we shouldn’t be seeing her around Rochester at all: she was supposed to travel to Sweden, and then on to Finland, with a Fulbright, to research and study Nordic Folk Music and String Pedagogy.

Everything is still up in the air - but she keeps making fascinating music - writing her own songs and dance tunes and continuing to explore the world of traditional Nordic and Scandanavian music.

Watch her performance in this week's episode of HomeStage!



