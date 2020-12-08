WXXI AM News

HomeStage: Alyssa Rodriguez

In normal times, you may have heard Alyssa Rodriguez busking at the Rochester Public Market - where people would stop to ask, “what is that unusual instrument you are playing?”

She could also be found playing electric violin in the Irish rock band The Sisters of Murphy, playing old swing tunes with the Gregory Street Vagabonds, fiddling for English and Irish dances, and teaching lessons and classes at the Kanack School of Music.

More recently, she has stepped as a solo musician; she just released her first EP - called Chicory. But these days, we shouldn’t be seeing her around Rochester at all: she was supposed to travel to Sweden, and then on to Finland, with a Fulbright, to research and study Nordic Folk Music and String Pedagogy.

Everything is still up in the air - but she keeps making fascinating music - writing her own songs and dance tunes and continuing to explore the world of traditional Nordic and Scandanavian music.

Watch her performance in this week's episode of HomeStage!


HomeStage: Heather Holmquest and James Kealey

By Dec 1, 2020

Dr. Heather Holmquest is a Lecturer in Music at Nazareth College. She is the soprano section leader at Third Presbyterian Church in Rochester, and she sings with Voices, a premier vocal ensemble under the baton of Dr. William Weinert. In addition to musical pursuits, Heather is an avid knitter, spinner, dyer, and all-around fiber artist.

A native of Great Britain, James Kealey came to the USA from Sheffield Cathedral to earn his Master of Music degree at the Eastman School of Music. He is Associate Director of Music/Organist at Third Presbyterian Church where he oversees and coordinates children’s music ministry, including several vocal and bell choirs, and is the primary accompanist for services and rehearsals.

In this episode of HomeStage, watch them perform music by French composer Louis Vierne.

HomeStage: Peter DuBois and Benjamin Krug

By Nov 24, 2020

In this edition of HomeStage, we'll visit a different kind of home.

Peter DuBois is the director of music and organist at Third Presbyterian Church in Rochester. They have been streaming their Sunday services online since March.

Benjamin Krug has been playing with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra for 13 seasons.

Watch them perform "A Song Without Words" by Craig Phillips, an alumnus of the Eastman School of Music.

HomeStage: Erin Hannigan

By Nov 17, 2020

This HomeStage performance comes all the way from the Lone Star State.

Oboist Erin Hannigan is a graduate of the Eastman School of Music and she played in the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. Now she's the principal oboist with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

Erin loves animals and has always had rescue dogs. But she wanted to do more. She and photographer Teresa Berg joined forces to create Artists for Animals. They have raised tens of thousands of dollars for animal shelters in northern Texas, with concerts, galas, community outreach, and even cute calendars.

One secret about Erin: Even though she's a dog lover, she also rescued a Siamese kitten named Gabby.

On this week’s HomeStage, she performs a piece called “Jimson Weed,” composed by Alyssa Morris.