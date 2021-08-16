Golisano Children’s Hospital almost at capacity with respiratory cases

Golisano Children’s Hospital is almost at full capacity after seeing a rise in respiratory illnesses this season.

“On a day-to-day basis, we can be anywhere from 85% to a little over 100% full,” said Dr. Patrick Brophy, Golisano’s physician-in-chief.

There are a couple of patients with COVID-19, he said, but the majority of cases involve diseases more typically seen in the winter.

Brophy said respiratory syncytial virus and the human parainfluenza virus have resurged earlier than normal.

He says the loosening of COVID-19 safety restrictions may be the reason.

“We believe that social distancing, mask-wearing and good hand hygiene were things that actually helped reduce the incidences of RSV,” Brophy said. “ As we’ve kind of relaxed over this past year, and gotten together more, we’ve seen a resurfacing of these particular viruses.”

Brophy said RSV cases have more than tripled from this time last year, and parainfluenza cases have gone from non-existent to nearly 30 cases. He said witnessing the surge in cases in the South allowed him and his staff to prepare for the possibility of the same happening here.

“I want to emphasize that we have the ability to flex space, and open more beds if we need to,” Brophy said.

He urged parents to create what he called an “umbrella of protection” around their kids by getting the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines.