Faith leaders say cash bail system causes inequality

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) A group of New York faith leaders is speaking out against the use of cash bail.

They say the practice can lead to inequality. New York plans to implement an overhaul to its bail system, doing away with cash bail for the wide majority of misdemeanor and non-violent felony cases. The changes take effect at the beginning of next year.

The faith leaders' arguments were outlined in a letter to District Attorneys Association of New York President David Hoovler.

He has criticized the rollout of the reforms, saying there should have been more time allotted to prepare for such sweeping changes.