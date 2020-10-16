Fairport lift bridge reopening delayed

The long-awaited reopening of the Fairport Lift Bridge that spans the Erie Canal in that village will take a little longer.

Originally, the repairs on the 105-year-old bridge were expected to be completed in November, but officials with the New York State Department of Transportation say that they are facing construction delays due to supply chain issues, and being able to get certain parts.

DOT Region 4 Director Kevin Bush said that the agency is now expecting the bridge to reopen to traffic “as early as February 2021,” and he said the state will continue to communicate with the village on the progress and provide updates as needed.

The bridge closed in September of 2019 for the renovation work.

Bryan White is the Village Manager in Fairport. He said the news is disappointing, but understandable considering the challenges during the pandemic.

"We were hoping that the lift bridge would be open in November, especially during COVID and so forth when there’s been a lot of strain on the local economy; with that being said, we understand the challenges of trying to do construction projects and secure parts and materials in this time, so it’s understandable that we can see that the bridge might be delayed just due to materials and so forth," White said.

White said that Fairport will also continue its ‘Fairport on the Rise’ promotional campaign to highlight the attractions in the village.

Scott Winner is executive director of the Fairport Perinton Partnership which is involved in helping promote various activities in the village. He said with the COVID-19 pandemic, it presents another challenge for merchants.

"The business community is obviously really going to be feeling this because we lost last holiday season with the bridge out and we had not anticipated that we would lose a second holiday season and obviously it’s a very important time for our merchants." Winner said he also undertands how it must be difficult to find parts for a more than century-old bridge.

Winner said the bigger challenge is the pandemic, which affected the festivals in Fairport, and he said that has had a big impact on the local economy.