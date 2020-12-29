DeAnna Burt-Nanna appointed MCC's next president

Monroe Community College will be getting a new president. Officials with SUNY announced on Tuesday that DeAnna Burt-Nanna has been appointed the college’s 6th president. Her appointment is effective May 21, 2021.

Burt-Nanna succeeds interim president Katherine Douglas who has been in that role since last February. She replaces Anne Kress, who announced in October 2019 she was leaving to lead Northern Virginia Community College. Kress led MCC for a decade.

Burt-Nanna is currently vice president of student and academic affairs for South Central College in Minnesota. Officials say that she has more than 20 years of experience in higher education and she is described as a “a staunch advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, educational access and attainment, philanthropy, and workforce development at local, state, and national levels.”

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said that, “With her student-centric focus, her advocacy for diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as her keen business sense from both her academic and industry experience, Dr. Burt-Nanna will bring MCC to new heights.”

“Monroe Community College is a beacon of educational excellence and opportunity that is nationally known for its commitment to student success, innovation, and its significant impact on Rochester, Monroe County, and the Finger Lakes Region,” said Burt-Nanna. “I am honored to be selected as MCC’s next president and will work with MCC faculty, staff, and stakeholders to extend MCC’s legacy of educational excellence, innovation, and strong community partnerships.”