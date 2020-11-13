As COVID rates rise, Mendoza says, 'We have to look into enforcement measures'

Monroe County public health commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza talks about the new surge of COVID-19 infections locally, enhanced school testing that starts next week, and what how he'd like to see a Biden administration tackle the pandemic.

With an increasing COVID-19 infection rate, Monroe County's commissioner of public health says it's time to consider how to enforce health guidelines such as mask wearing and social distancing.

Dr. Michael Mendoza tells WXXI News that County Executive Adam Bello and his team have been talking with law enforcement leaders about how to do that.

Up until now, Mendoza and Bello have favored education over enforcement.

"Where I wish we could have ended was that people did the right thing because it was the right thing to do for our neighbors," he said. "I still have hope in that but we still have to look into these enforcement measures."

Click on the LISTEN link below to hear an interview with Dr. Mendoza on the issue of enforcement, expanded coronavirus testing in schools, and what he wants to see from a Biden administration with regard to the pandemic.