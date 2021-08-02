Connections: What does the law say about who can mandate proof of vaccination?

What does the law say about who can mandate proof of vaccination?

What does the law say about who can mandate proof of vaccination? It's a question employers across the country are asking. On Friday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said there will be no nationwide mandate for the vaccine. But different states are setting different rules for how businesses can go in denying service. We explore it with our guests: