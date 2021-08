Breaking news from Afghanistan

We begin the first hour with breaking news from Afghanistan, where sources say 13 people were killed in an explosion at the Kabul airport. We're joined by Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise. The organization helps Afghan interpreters who served the U.S. military come to the U.S. on Special Immigrant Visas.

