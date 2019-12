First and second hours: Special programming - "The Keepers"

Connections is preempted for special programming for the holidays.

"The Keepers" is two new hour-long specials from The Kitchen Sisters and PRX with host, Academy Award-winning actress Frances McDormand. The program features stories of activist archivists, rogue librarians, curators, collectors, and historians. Tune in for striking and surprising stories of preservation and civic life.