Coming up on Connections: Monday, August 9

First hour: Discussing the investigation process for Governor Cuomo

Second hour: RTA President Adam Urbanski on school reopening plans

Governor Andrew Cuomo urged everyone not to rush to judgment... and instead, wait for the investigation regarding his behavior to play out. That investigation from State Attorney General Letitia James found that the governor harassed multiple women, including some young staffers, and appeared to have broken the laws that his government helped create. Now he faces calls for resignation and an impeachment proceeding. Did the process work? Is this the model for future investigations? Some prominent Democrats say yes: they dislike a rush to judgment, and instead want to see all claims vetted carefully. Our guests discuss it:

Bill Johnson, former Mayor of the City of Rochester

Mary Whittier, former interim CEO of RESOLVE of Greater Rochester

Then in our second hour, last week, New York State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa sent a letter to the State Department of Health asking Commissioner Howard Zucker to consider the department’s responsibilities as school officials prepare for the upcoming academic year. In a statement, Rosa’s office said, “The circumstances enveloping the Executive Chamber this week should not prevent the Department of Health from the execution of its responsibilities to the public, as has been promised by the Governor’s office for months.” Over the next few weeks, we will hear from a number of local school leaders about their plans for the fall: what they expect classrooms to look like, the guidance they’d like to have from the state, and what they are hearing from teachers, students, and families. Our guest this hour weighs in on the Rochester City School District: