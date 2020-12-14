City of Rochester COVID-19 testing moves indoors this week

City of Rochester COVID testing sites will take place indoors this week due to the forecasted cold temperatures, starting Monday at Franklin High School.

Residents arriving for COVID-19 tests will be asked to park, and wait in their cars until they are notified to enter the building. Those with appointments will be given priority. Please allow for longer wait times.

Anyone with mobility issues or in need of other accommodations should notify the greeter on site.

Residents arriving on site are asked to bring their ID and a pen to fill out registration forms.

City of Rochester Covid testing sites this week are as follows:

•Benjamin Franklin High School, 950 Norton St., 3 to 6 p.m-Monday, Dec. 14

•Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School, 501 Genesee St., 3 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15

•Jefferson High School, 1 Edgerton Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16

•East High School, 1801 E. Main St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19.