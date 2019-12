Beth Adams looks back on how the Child Victims Act has sprung child sex abuse victims to come forward.

The Child Victims Act expands the statute of limitations on reporting crimes of childhood sexual abuse for both criminal and civil lawsuits. It also opened a one-year window in August, for survivors to file claims, no matter how long ago they say their abuse happened. WXXI's Beth Adams looks back on the effect the law has had, as hundreds of lawsuits were filed on the first day alone.