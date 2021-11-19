Dan Clark is managing editor of New York NOW.

Dan has been reporting on New York state government and politics for the last six years, during which time he's worked out of the state Capitol in Albany. Clark reported for the national political fact-checking publication PolitiFact, the Buffalo News, the statewide political television show Capital Tonight, and most recently the New York Law Journal.

At the New York Law Journal, Clark focused on state legal challenges to President Donald Trump, as well as litigation concerning laws enacted by the New York State Legislature. Clark covered the Legislature in each role he's held and is a familiar face to state lawmakers and staff.

Clark is a native of Afton, New York, in Chenango County. He's lived in Albany with his husband since 2011.

