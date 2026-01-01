© 2026 WXXI News
Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published January 1, 2026 at 4:51 AM EST

The Affordable Care Act subsidies have expired, Trump administration freezes Minnesota childcare funds after claims of fraud, Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York City mayor.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered.
