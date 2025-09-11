Morning news brief

© 2025 WXXI News
By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published September 11, 2025 at 5:05 AM EDT

Search continues for person who shot and killed right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, a look at Charlie Kirk's influence on conservative politics, an update on Russian drones shot down over Poland.

