© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nigel and the Hurricane

By Michel Martin,
Alana Schreiber
Published August 27, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin talks with WWNO reporter Alana Schreiber, in New Orleans, about how she helped reunite a Katrina evacuee with his childhood classmates.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Alana Schreiber