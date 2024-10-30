Spain flooding: Photos show the devastation in Valencia

Every day, WXXI offers Rochester and the Finger Lakes solid, trusted reporting built on a mission that uses the resources and independence of public media to serve the public good. Please make your gift now.
The Spanish government has declared three days of mourning after flash flooding in the eastern part of the country has left at least 70 people dead.
Officials say torrential rains that started Tuesday and continued overnight have submerged villages, cut off roads and caused problems with the telecommunications. There are reports of flooding in southern and eastern Spain.