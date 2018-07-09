WATCH: The story of Pyar Mo

It’s not everyday that you hear a story similar to that of Pyar Mo. The young woman was born in a refugee camp in Thailand. At the age of 12 she was forced to flee her homeland with her family due to an ongoing civil war. Fast-forward seven years, she’s now the salutatorian of her graduating class and a filmmaker who documented her story of adversity and resilience in a film screening this summer at the Rochester Teen Film Festival. On this edition of Need to Know, Pyar Mor (joined by her digital media teacher, Laura Barstow) discusses her film Long Way Home, her story, and the work to support students facing insurmountable obstacles.