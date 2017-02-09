WATCH: Rachel Barnhart Runs For Mayor; Stem Cell Biology Research

As of now she’s the only candidate in the race for Rochester mayor with an actual platform. That’s according to mayoral candidate Rachel Barnhart. On this edition of Need to Know, Barnhart talks problems, priorities, and plans for Rochester if elected.

Also on the show, he’s a pioneering researcher in the intriguing and at times controversial world of stem cell biology and medicine. URMC’s Mark Noble explains where the stem cell movement is heading and shares new discoveries you need to know about.