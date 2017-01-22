WATCH: James Sheppard enters the Rochester mayoral race

The fight for Mayor of the City of Rochester is on. Former Police Chief and Monroe County legislator, James Sheppard, is the first to officially throw his hat into the ring. Need to Know’s Hélène Biandudi Hofer spoke with Sheppard this week to learn why he believes now more than ever is his time to run. He also shares what he’ll bring to the city that he says we have yet to see with our current administration.

This is the first of several interviews on Need to Know for the 2017 Mayoral race in Rochester.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-IFqjvGuHc