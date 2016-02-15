WATCH: Need to Know American Graduate Champ: The Center For Youth's Alternatives To Suspension

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4I3KSYLuTHI" target="_blank"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4I3KSYLuTHI

Fighting with a classmate, cyber-bullying and truancy. These are all school Code of Conduct violations that could land a student in out-of-school or in-school suspension. According to the American Psychological Association, suspensions are linked to a possible increase in future behavior problems, academic issues, detachment and dropouts. But a school-based program offered through Rochester’s Center for Youth provides schools with an alternative to traditional forms of discipline. It’s aptly called: Alternatives to Suspension. It’s a restorative practice to reduce suspensions while incorporating academics and skill-building.