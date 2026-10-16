New online dashboard displays city of Rochester traffic safety data

The city of Rochester now has an online traffic safety dashboard that displays information about motor vehicle crashes and fatalities, including collisions with pedestrians and cyclists.

The portal is part of the ongoing ROC Vision Zero initiative to make the city's streets safer for all users. It includes data from 2023 to the current month presented in detailed tables that can be filtered, and also a clickable map that shows crash information for practically any spot in the city. The dashboard is available on the city's website.

“This dashboard gives residents another way to understand what we are seeing and, importantly, what we are doing about it,” said Chris Wagner, co-chair of the city's ROC Vision Zero Task Force. “It provides a useful tool to analyze current information and measure the impact of our Vision Zero efforts.”

City officials have also released a report on automated traffic enforcement that includes community input around the technologies and research officials can use to guide future decisions.