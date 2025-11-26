City offices to close for the holiday

Rochester City Hall and other city facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Neighborhood Service Centers, R-Centers, Rochester Animal Services, the Public Market, and the human services administrative offices on St. Paul Street are among the places that are closed.

Public library branches will close Thursday but reopen Friday

The city's recreation centers will also be closed Saturday.

Refuse and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.