Race begins to succeed Stefanik

A Republican state Assemblyman who represents a portion of the Adirondacks has announced he is running to replace Elise Stefanik in Congress.

Robert Smullen launched his campaign Thursday.

In a press release, Smullen said his priorities in Congress would be "restoring fiscal sanity, securing the border, supporting law enforcement and defending veterans.”

Smullen served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 24 years. He first was elected to the state Assembly in2018, and represents all of Hamilton County as well as parts of Herkimer, Fulton, Montgomery, Oneida and Otsego counties.

Stefanik, who is New York’s longest-serving and highest-ranking Republican in Congress, is leaving federal office after a decade and has launched a campaign to unseat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Smullen is the first Republican to officially enter the race to represent New York’sexpnsive21stCongressionalDistrictin the North Country. Republican Assemblyman Chris Tague has said he also is considering running, as has Sticker Mule’s CEO Anthony Constantino.

On the Democratic side, Dylan Hewitt and Blake Gendebien have announced their campaigns for Congress. Democrat Bridie Farrell said she’s also considered running to represent the 21stDistrict.

