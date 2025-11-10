© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ontario County man accused of threat that canceled holiday event

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published November 10, 2025 at 10:47 AM EST

An Ontario County man has been arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat that led to the cancellation of a holiday event at the Granger Homestead.

Canandaigua police said 56-year-old Michael Keitz is accused of sending an email message threatening violence at a Christkindl dinner and dance that had been scheduled for Nov. 8.

At the time, police investigators said they had no credible evidence that such an attack would take place, but organizers chose to cancel it out of an abundance of caution.

According to police, Keitz is also wanted by U.S. Marshals Service on a federal warrant stemming from a bank robbery in Buffalo.
Local News
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams