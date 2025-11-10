Ontario County man accused of threat that canceled holiday event

An Ontario County man has been arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat that led to the cancellation of a holiday event at the Granger Homestead.

Canandaigua police said 56-year-old Michael Keitz is accused of sending an email message threatening violence at a Christkindl dinner and dance that had been scheduled for Nov. 8.

At the time, police investigators said they had no credible evidence that such an attack would take place, but organizers chose to cancel it out of an abundance of caution.

According to police, Keitz is also wanted by U.S. Marshals Service on a federal warrant stemming from a bank robbery in Buffalo.