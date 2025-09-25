Hochul taps Brian Green as Monroe County District Attorney

Gov. Kathy Hochul has appointed Irondequoit Town Justice Brian Green to serve as Monroe County District Attorney.

Green has served as a judge in Irondequoit since 2024, and previously as deputy chief of the major felony bureau for the DA’s office. Green will replace interim District Attorney Perry Duckles, who took over for outgoing District Attorney Sandra Doorley following her retirement last month.

“I am honored and humbled at being given this new opportunity to continue serving my community, and I look forward to working with law enforcement, the defense bar, the judiciary, and community organizations in working for justice in our community,” Green said, in a statement.

Green, a Democrat, marks a shift in party leadership of the DA’s office, and gives the party complete control of every major elected office of county government. Democrats had failed to put up a challenger to Doorley, a Republican, in the past two election cycles. The Monroe County Legislature currently holds a 16-13 Democrat majority.

“Over the last several years, Monroe County has seen tremendous progress in reducing crime and improving safety, and it is absolutely necessary that we have someone in this role that will continue these efforts during this crucial time, which is why I am appointing Brian Green as the next District Attorney in Monroe County,” Hochul said, in a statement. “I am confident that as top prosecutor, Brian will continue holding offenders accountable while supporting crime victims and contributing to a safer community for all.”

Doorley retired under pressure following a scathing report from the state Office of Prosecutorial Conduct that recommended she step down from her role. That report stemmed from a high-profile incident last year, in which Doorley was captured on body-worn camera footage berating a Webster police officer who attempted to pull her over. Doorley announced her plans to step down the same day as the report’s release.

Green will hold the seat through next year, when the office will be up for election.

“I have no doubt that Brian will lead the District Attorney’s Office with integrity, fairness, and determination, and will protect victims and their families with vigilance,” said County Executive Adam Bello.

