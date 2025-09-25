© 2025 WXXI News
Is free speech under threat?

September 25, 2025
President Trump recently said about talk show hosts who criticize him: “They’re not allowed to do that.” After ABC brought back Jimmy Kimmel, Trump said that he might sue the network. We’ll discuss the law, coercion, consequence culture, and more. Our guests:

  • Kevin Ryan, attorney and past president of the Monroe County Bar Association
  • Langston McFadden, attorney with Pullano & Farrow

Then in our second hour, Republicans and Congress are ending the federal credit for electric vehicle purchases. It will be gone in just days. Meanwhile, some auto dealers had predicted rising prices based on tariffs. So what is the state of the car buying market? How do prices look now, and what can we expect over the next year? Our guests answer those questions and more:

  • Brad McAreavy, president of the Rochester Automobile Dealers Association
  • John Love, president and owner of the Bob Johnson Auto Group

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
