12:00 Is free speech under threat?

1:00 EV credits on the way out; what’s next for car buyers?

President Trump recently said about talk show hosts who criticize him: “They’re not allowed to do that.” After ABC brought back Jimmy Kimmel, Trump said that he might sue the network. We’ll discuss the law, coercion, consequence culture, and more. Our guests:



Kevin Ryan, attorney and past president of the Monroe County Bar Association

Langston McFadden, attorney with Pullano & Farrow

Then in our second hour, Republicans and Congress are ending the federal credit for electric vehicle purchases. It will be gone in just days. Meanwhile, some auto dealers had predicted rising prices based on tariffs. So what is the state of the car buying market? How do prices look now, and what can we expect over the next year? Our guests answer those questions and more:



Brad McAreavy, president of the Rochester Automobile Dealers Association

John Love, president and owner of the Bob Johnson Auto Group

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.