Hilton donkey sanctuary envisions expansion

On a warm, late summer day, Michell Rist is standing in an enclosed pasture surrounded by donkeys on her 25-acre property in Hilton.

Petunia, Carl, and, Georgie are jostling to get a bite of the carrots Rist holds out in her hand. These three are the only donkeys on the property so far, but Rist has a dream of rescuing many more.

"We would like to have about 25 to 50," she said. "I think anything more than that, I might lose the personal connection and the trust with all of them."

Max Schulte / WXXI News Petunia, one of the three donkeys rescued by Michell Rist, takes rest in her pen. Rist's nonprofit Brays and Neighs is a sanctuary for donkeys in Hilton.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Michell Rist pets Petunia, one of her three donkeys she has rescued at her home in Hilton. Rist hopes to create a donkey sanctuary where she can help rehabilitate and care for donkeys that need a home.

Neighs and Brays is the name of the nonprofit donkey sanctuary Rist is establishing. When asked why donkeys need rescuing, she mentioned kill pens.

"They go to other countries for meat, and the kill pens know that they're not needed," Rist said. "So they're abused. They're severely abused. You would be shocked at how sad they're treated."

Rist doesn't know if any of her current herd had such an unfortunate past, but she is determined to provide a safe home for some who have.

Comparing them to friendly pets, Rist said donkeys are misunderstood. Especially when it comes to their supposed trademark stubbornness.

"You can see right now, with them all over me, that they just bring you love," she said. "It's like a dog or a cat, you know. And people don't understand that they need love too."

On her website www.savingourasses.com Rist is selling donkey-themed merchandise to raise money for the donkeys' bedding and food, and material to build more fencing and shelters.

"We want a final resting place in their lives," she said. "Some place where they're going to be happy and loved."

