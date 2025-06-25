MCC president elected to national community college board

DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna, Ph.D., is the sixth president of Monroe Community College. / Provided

Monroe Community College President DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna has been elected to the Board of Directors of the American Association of Community Colleges.

The group advocates for nearly 1,000 community colleges nationwide.

“For my peers to select me as one of the 18 institutional representatives that represent their voice in public policy and advocating for resources, everything from federal legislation to also just gaining greater understanding about where our students learn, how to improve their learning, it is incredibly humbling,” she said.

The AACC supports more than 10 million students annually and serves as a central resource for information, professional development, and policy advocacy. Board members play a key role in elevating the voice of community colleges.

Burt-Nanna said this opportunity comes at a pivotal moment for community colleges, which she believes have been suffering from an identity crisis.

“We were seen for a very long time as an extension of K-12,” she said.

Burt-Nanna said MCC has been changing that perception by strengthening its partnerships across the Rochester region and expanding access to postsecondary education and career pathways.

“Community colleges really are the communities’ colleges,” she said.