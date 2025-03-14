Voters in some local villages heading to the polls Tuesday

On Tuesday, villages across New York state will hold elections, including five in Monroe County and the Ontario County village of Victor.

Polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m., and voting sites vary by village. Here's a rundown of what's on the ballot in those villages.

Churchville

There are two trustee seats on the ballot, and Julie Michalko is running on the Lighthouse line and Scott Cullen is running on the AANY line. Both are incumbents and the races are uncontested.

All seats have four-year terms.

Voting will take place at the Village Hall, 23 E. Buffalo St.

Honeoye Falls

The races in this village are also uncontested. Incumbent Mayor Richard Milne, who is running on the Involved Citizens line, is seeking reelection. Two sitting trustees are also seeking reelection: Jacqueline Main, who is running on the Voice of the Village line, and Will Wagner is running on the Village Life line.

All seats have four-year terms.

Voting will take place at Village Hall, 5 East St.

Pittsford

In this canal village of roughly 1,000, all races are contested.

Incumbent Mayor Alysa Plummer, who is running on the Democratic and Friends of Pittsford Village United line, faces a challenge from sitting Village Board member Lisa Cove, who is running on the Village Vision line.

There are two trustee seats up for grabs, and two slates of candidates. Lili Lanphear, the sole incumbent on the ballot for these seats, is running on the Village Vision line with John Limbeck. Carolina Torres and David Wilkes are running on the Democratic and Friends of Pittsford Village United line.

All seats have four-year terms.

Voting will take place at Village Hall, 21 N. Main St.

Scottsville

There's a special election for a three-year term as village trustee, but no candidates on the ballot. However, voters can write in a name for the seat.

Voting will take place at Wheatland Municipal Building, 22 Main St.

Spencerport

Incumbent Mayor Gary Penders is running unopposed for reelection on the Village 1st line while two sitting Town Board members are also on the ballot: Raymond Kuntz Jr. on the Worken 4 U line and Charles Hopson on the Peoples line.

All of the seats have four-year terms.

Voting will take place at Spencerport Fire House, Station #1, 175 Lyell Ave.

Victor

Current trustee Sean McAdoo is running unopposed for mayor while incumbent village board members Michelle Chalupa and Michael Crowley are running for re-election with no challengers.

The seats all have two-year terms.

Voting will take place at Village Hall, 60 E. Main St.