Lodge in Webster Park to be renamed to honor Officer Jamieson Ritter

Cleveland Division of Police / Facebook Cleveland Officer Jamieson Ritter, a Webster native, who was killed in the line of duty in July 2024, will be honored with the renaming of a lodge in Webster Park.

Lakefront Lodge in Webster Park will be renamed in honor of a Webster native, who was a police officer in Cleveland, Ohio when he was killed in the line of duty last July.

27-year-old Jamieson Ritter was shot last summer in Cleveland while in the process of serving a warrant.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement on Tuesday that the lodge in Webster will now be known as the Jamieson Ritter Memorial Lodge.

Bello said that he hopes “people will take time to learn about Jamieson’s story and the sacrifice he made” after visiting the newly renamed lodge.

Ritter’s family released a statement saying that they are “deeply moved by the overwhelming support given to our family during this tragedy,” and said that they hope his legacy will inspire and encourage others to serve their community.

Ritter was a 2015 graduate of McQuaid Jesuit High School. His father served with the Greece Police Department.

The Monroe County Legislature unanimously approved the renaming of the lodge in Webster Park on Tuesday night.

In a statement, Legislature President Yversha Román said that, “Officer Ritter’s legacy of bravery and sacrifice deserves a place in our community where families and neighbors can gather and learn his story to remind us all of the meaning of service and heroism.”

A ribbon cutting to commemorate the renaming of the lodge will be held in May.

