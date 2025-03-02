Festival of Inclusion expands access to disability services in Rochester

For families navigating disability services, finding the right resources can be overwhelming. This past weekend, the Festival of Inclusion at the Golisano Training Center at Nazareth University brought together 92 organizations offering adaptive sports, career resources and health services to help bridge that gap.

The annual event was led by the Golisano Foundation, Special Olympics NY, and the local Best Buddies chapter.

Lindsay Jewett, Director of Mission Advancement at Best Buddies, said the impact of the festival that took place on Saturday extends beyond the event itself, as families continue to benefit from the connections they make.

“When I go into the community, I talk to people about the event, they already know about it, or they say that event helped me so much, because now I have so many services that I have for my kid that I didn't know existed,” Jewett said. “A lot of our families are working through different services, like OPWDD, (Office for People With Developmental Disabilities) and they don't know what services are available for the kids that they don't have to pay out of pocket for. And so, hearing those stories is really helpful to us, because then we know that we're really making a bigger impact on their day to day lives, of their kiddos.”

The event showcased organizations from across New York state and beyond, with services ranging from advocacy and education to employment and healthcare support. Jen Spencer, founder of Spencer Special Needs Consulting Services, said that ensuring families have access to the right resources is key.

“The Rochester community is incredible,” Spencer said. “I want to say just for inclusivity in general, but it's important for the community to recognize all members of the community and that they have the right services so that they can provide value and feel included. It's just to make sure that our community recognizes their whole community and that everyone's represented.”

Attendees also had the opportunity to explore new services, including Play Palace, a sensory-friendly play center opening in April on East Henrietta Road. Founder and CEO Kristen Bonn, a former special education teacher, said the need for spaces like Play Palace became clear as she saw families struggle to find inclusive environments — something she said even longtime educators may not always know exists.

“I think just the festival in general is amazing to bring awareness to everybody, and especially with all of the organizations here — some of them I've been in special education my whole career, and I've never heard of some of these places,” Bonn said. “So, it's great to get out here, see the different places, get the awareness.”

For some, the festival was also a chance to connect with peers and explore new opportunities. Josh DeLucia, a student in Nazareth University’s Life Prep program, hopes to work at the Strong Museum of Play, where he’s interested in giving tours and working in customer service roles.

“This is one of my most favorite events of all time. It's to support people with disabilities," DeLucia said. "The loveliest thing of all time is that people can do crafts."

Beyond the festival, organizers said events like these play a key role in fostering long-term community engagement and support.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment-population ratio for individuals with disabilities was just 22.7% in 2024, compared to 65.5% for those without disabilities.

With new initiatives like Play Palace and expanding resources through events like the Festival of Inclusion, advocates hope to shift those numbers — creating more accessible spaces and opportunities for individuals of all abilities.

“I’ll be back,” DeLucia added.

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.