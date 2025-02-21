Two more suspects charged in Sam Nordquist killing

State Police have made two more arrests in connection with the death of Sam Nordquist.

He is the 24-year-old from Minnesota who authorities say was brutally murdered in Ontario County, and his remains were found in Yates County earlier this month.

Investigators have announced that Thursday evening, they arrested 29-year-old Kimberly Sochia of Canandaigua and 21-year-old Thomas Eaves of Geneva, both on the charge of murder in the second degree with depraved indifference.

Previously police arrested five others on that same murder count. Nordquist was a transgender man, and last weekend, the Ontario County District Attorney and State Police issued a joint statement saying that while the investigation is in the early stages, at this time, they have no indication this is a hate crime.

Authorities said that Nordquist and his attackers were known to each other, identified as LGBTQ+ and at least one of them lived with Nordquist in the time period leading up to the attack.

It’s alleged Nordquist was subject to ongoing physical abuse between December and February and the other five people charged are also from the Rochester and Ontario County area.

Authorities believe Nordquist was killed in Ontario County and then his body taken to Yates County in an effort to conceal the murder.

