Organization leader says it's time for NY to raise the price of annual vehicle inspections

An organization representing auto repair shops said it's time for New York policymakers to raise the price of state-required annual vehicle safety and emissions inspections.

The current rate is $21 upstate and has been the same for about 20 years.

Wayne Bombardier, executive director of the State Association of Service Stations and Repair Shops, said during a recent appearance on public radio's "Capitol Pressroom" that the price for the inspection alone is far out of line with the actual cost of doing the work.

"The safety inspection to the regulations currently, as they're written, is about 40 to 45 minutes worth of work for $10, and they charge us $2 for the sticker," he said. "So it's $8 the shop nets to do that $10 inspection, and it cost them approximately an average of $75 to $80 in hourly clock time."

Bombardier said higher inspection fees also would help cover the costs of attracting new mechanics who are turning to jobs in cleaner industries.

"The trade schools are not overflowing with students looking to do this," he said. "There's cleaner jobs than this job more likely that Gen Z, or Gen whatever we're in right now, will take a look at and say, 'Why do I gotta get my hands dirty?'"