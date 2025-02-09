Irondequoit’s Winterfest draws families with alpacas, sled dogs, and chilly fun

Irondequoit residents left their warm homes and went out into the cold Saturday to attend the town’s Winterfest.

Caitlyn Bailey, the events coordinator for the town, was thankful for the wintry conditions.

“This year we're very fortunate,” she said. “We have snow.”

Myer Lee / WXXI Caitlyn Bailey, events coordinator for Irondequoit, is grateful there's plenty of snow on the ground for Winterfest this year.

That’s not true every year. Bailey said they have had to truck it in from Buffalo in years past to accommodate some of the festival’s more seasonal activities. But this year, there was plenty on the ground outside of Town Hall for sledding and snowboarding demonstrations.

The snow also makes a good backdrop for the festival's other offerings, like marshmallow roasting and horse-drawn carriage rides.

Lisa Dake is a longtime resident, but first-time attendee of the festival. She said it’s important to have family-oriented community events .

“To get people outside and together, to have a destination where you can see your neighbors and your friends in a not-formal environment,” Dake said.

Louis DiMarco, who owns Wraps on Wheels, one of several food trucks at the event, said Winterfest helps break up the winter.

“Now we look forward to spring,” he said.

Spring and summer, which will see the return of the town’s popular outdoor farmers market.

Bailey said Winterfest is among the town’s biggest annual events, second only to the Fourth of July.

