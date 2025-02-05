Breeze Airways, a low-cost carrier, begins service in Rochester

Monroe County is getting another low-cost air carrier at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

County Executive Adam Bello said that Breeze Airways will begin service this spring.

The Utah-based company, which is led by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, will be flying to locations that include Charleston, S.C., Raleigh-Durham, N.C., New Orleans, and Orlando.

“The more passengers fly from home, the more the airlines take notice and increase the non-stop routes from ROC,” airport Director Andy Moore said in a statement.

Bello said in a statement that the new routes from Breeze Airways “will provide Rochester passengers with greater travel opportunities, connecting our community with sought-after destinations.”

And in his statement on Wednesday, Breeze Airways’ CEO David Neeleman said that his airline continues “to see strong demand for our unique service between the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantc region, making Rochester a great fit for our network.”

The airline says that passengers can begin to book Rochester flights as of Wednesday at www.flybreeze.com.