WXXI Business Report: Xerox sees sales drop in 4th quarter; Greenlight expands in Fairport area; one Rochester music venue will close and another reopens
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:
- Xerox recently released 4th quarter earnings with a mixed picture. (sales were down from a year ago, earnings still saw a loss, but better than it was last year at this time).
- Greenlight Networks plans to expand its broadband operations in the Fairport area.
And as CITY Magazine reported last week, the East End music venue Anthology will reopen March 1. Also, a co-owned entertainment venue, Essex, will close its doors the end of February.