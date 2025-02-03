© 2025 WXXI News
WXXI Business Report: Xerox sees sales drop in 4th quarter; Greenlight expands in Fairport area; one Rochester music venue will close and another reopens

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published February 3, 2025 at 10:16 AM EST

In this week’s WXXI Business Report:

  • Xerox recently released 4th quarter earnings with a mixed picture. (sales were down from a year ago, earnings still saw a loss, but better than it was last year at this time).
  • Greenlight Networks plans to expand its broadband operations in the Fairport area.

  • And as CITY Magazine reported last week, the East End music venue Anthology will reopen March 1. Also, a co-owned entertainment venue, Essex, will close its doors the end of February.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs.
