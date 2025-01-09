Rochester firefighters rescue child from icy pond

Rochester firefighters were called to make a rescue Thursday for a report of a child on the ice of the Seneca Park Zoo pond.

It happened just after 2 p.m., when an AMR ambulance crew arrived on the scene and found a child walking on the ice, unable to come ashore.

Fire crews with special ice rescue equipment arrived and used an inflatable boat to assist with the rescue.

Within 20 minutes, crews were able to move the child from the ice on that pond. They say the child was not injured but was taken to the hospital to be treated for prolonged exposure to the cold.

Fire officials say the child was younger than 12 years old, but did not release further information about the child's identity.