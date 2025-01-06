© 2025 WXXI News
WXXI Business Report: A new owner for a well known local photo store

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published January 6, 2025 at 12:03 PM EST

 
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:

  • Longtime local photo shop Scott’s Photo by Rowe is getting a new name and a new owner. It’s now called Scott’s Rochester Photo Supply, as Dick Rowe sold the business to Tatiana Ariola.
  • ITT and its Goulds Pumps operation in Seneca Falls is expanding and adding jobs. Empire State Development is assisting with the project.
  • And a builders and construction trade group is concerned about state laws that it says are hampering development.
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
