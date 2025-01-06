WXXI Business Report: A new owner for a well known local photo store
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:
- Longtime local photo shop Scott’s Photo by Rowe is getting a new name and a new owner. It’s now called Scott’s Rochester Photo Supply, as Dick Rowe sold the business to Tatiana Ariola.
- ITT and its Goulds Pumps operation in Seneca Falls is expanding and adding jobs. Empire State Development is assisting with the project.
- And a builders and construction trade group is concerned about state laws that it says are hampering development.