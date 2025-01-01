2025 brings several new laws and changes from New York state government

A number of new laws are taking effect with the new year.

Among the changes, the minimum wage will go up by 50 cents an hour. That means an increase to $15.50 per hour in our region and much of the state outside of New York City and some of its suburbs.

The minimum wage in New York City, Westchester and Long Island will go up to $16.50 per hour.

The minimum wage in New York state is set to increase by another 50 cents in 2026 and then increase annually, starting in 2027 at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index.

Also taking effect this year, New York residents who are on certain health plans will no longer have to pay copays for insulin.

In another health related measure, pregnant New Yorkers will be eligible for 20 hours of paid leave for prenatal care.

And also starting this month, drivers who violate the state’s traffic laws will face a revamped penalty system. Under the new structure, many violations will carry a stiffer punishment.

And among other changes in laws and regulations this year, a new state law will make it easier to cancel a gym membership. Under the new law, health clubs must process gym membership cancellations within 10 business days of receiving notice.

This story includes reporting from the news website and our news partner, Gothamist.