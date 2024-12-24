RRH and the YMCA open new health and wellness campus in Batavia

Rochester Regional Health and the GLOW YMCA have joined services to explore what they call “the future of health care." The two institutions have collaborated to bring a new health and wellness campus to Batavia.

The Batavia Healthy Living facility is a 78,000 square foot space that will offer primary care, nutrition education, and cancer screenings along with various recreational services for all ages.

“When you bring all those services around each other you tend to start to see how you can impact the patient's perspective on their health care,” said Daniel Ireland, president and chief operating officer of Rochester Regional's Finger Lakes rural hospitals. “It's more than just treating one symptom but treating the whole patient.”

This project is also part of Rochester Regional’s efforts to expand health care access in rural communities.

“In rural areas, where long distances and limited transportation make accessing care difficult, the Healthy Living Campus is a shining example of what can be achieved through innovation and collaboration,” said Richard “Chip” Davis, CEO of Rochester Regional Health, in a news release.Ireland said the campus has been affectionately coined “Batavia’s living room," to signify that it is a place where people can “come together and really learn about different cultures and other wellness initiatives. “

On January 2, the YMCA piece will open, and the Rochester Regional Health side will open January 6.

GLOW YMCA serves Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wyoming counties.