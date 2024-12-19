Nazareth University announces scholarship program for Rochester city school graduates

Nazareth University announced this week a new scholarship initiative for Rochester City School District graduates worth nearly $100,000. The RCSD Direct Admissions program is the first of its kind at the university.

“Direct admissions” is a newer concept that some colleges are adopting. The process looks like this: a university will offer admission to eligible students before they apply so long as they meet certain requirements.

In this case, Nazareth is partnering with the city school district to identify eligible students who have a B average or higher. The university would then send an offer of admission to those students without them applying to the college first.

“We are excited to see our students activate dreams and unlock potential with the support and resources provided through this incredible opportunity," RCSD interim superintendent Demario Strickland said in a statement.

Any students who decide to pursue a degree at Nazareth would be awarded substantial scholarships to see them through four years of higher education.

“This goes so much beyond us just wanting to bring in students,” said Christie Smith, associate vice president of admissions and enrollment at Nazareth University. “This is us potentially changing — helping be a part of a change of our community, and really elevating a generation into success, into economic stability.”

There is no set limit on how many students can be awarded scholarships — which amount to $92,000 distributed over four years — Smith said.

As Nazareth University students, those who choose to enroll will also have access to mental health resources , personal career coaches and academic advisors, as well as SPARK grants for research, internships, and study abroad opportunities.

“We are fully ready and with arms open wide to embrace these students to ensure that they're not only coming to Nazareth, but they are getting the tools that they need to be successful,” Smith said. “So that they can graduate and live a really, truly fulfilled life and hopefully serve back in the Rochester community.”